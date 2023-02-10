AVALAND Release “Betrayers” Video Feat. Former NIGHTMARE Vocalist MADIE

Fantasy symphonic power metal band France's Avaland will be releasing their sophomore full-length The Legend Of The Storyteller due out on March 31, 2023 via Rockshots Records following their 2021 debut Theater Of Sorcery. In addition to the album's upcoming unveiling, the band will be supporting Rhapsody oOf Fire from April 1 to 23 on their Glory For Salvation Tour.

Avaland has shared their second single "Betrayers" featuring guest vocals from Madie (ex-Nightmare/Faith In Agony).

“BOOM!” That was my first reaction while listening for the first time to the final mix of ‘Betrayers’. This song is the more bombastic one of the album. This song is a real speed power metal one, with a tragic chorus, Jeff sings like a god on it, especially when the final comes, he shows all the spectrum of his incredible voice. It’s the first song for Avaland I built around the guitar parts instead of the keyboards, and I must admit my mates sublimated it so well!" says Adrien G. Gzagg (Autor/Composer/Lead Singer/Synths and Orchestrations).

Compared to its predecessor, The Legend Of The Storyteller is heavier and is a much more epic power metal record full of anthems upon anthems for fans to chant to as they are taken on a journey over twelve theatric tracks. The record also hears double vocal duties from Adrien G. Gzagg and Jeff Kanji, along with album guests that include Zak Stevens (Savatage / TSO), Madie (Nightmare / Faith In Agony), Pierre “Cara” Carabalona (Eltharia), Ivan Castelli (Lionsoul), Angèle Macabiès, Jens Ludwig (Edguy) and Bruno Ramos (Sortilège / Manigance).

Lead by Adrien G. Gzagg (autor / composer / lead singer / synths and orchestrations), the album's storyline is aprequel to the band's first album Theater Of Sorcery, as he explains further:

"This album, as the first one, is a journey, a trip out of our world, into the universe of Avaland. We enjoy seeing Avaland as a great saga, as a movie, or series. We feel like listening to Avaland is like watching Game Of Thrones, The Lord Of The Rings, or reading comics, it’s an escape from everyday life. For this album, we took a lot of inspiration from Game Of Thrones and Arthurian Myths. We love fantasy and mythologies and we also find ourselves having a great fascination for alchemy and esoterism. Time is also a great subject, it's mystical… in fact, time will be at the center of this saga. This new opus is showing a heavier and darker atmosphere of Avaland’s theatrical universe. Are you ready to be part of The Legend Of The Storyteller?"

Avaland's first single in support of The Legend Of The Storyteller is entitled "Crimson Tyranny" (feat. Cara, Madie & Zak Stevens).

“This song is the first one I composed for this album. It defines the atmosphere for this new album: darker than Theater Of Sorcery, but also more epic, especially with its mighty chorus (with some Blind Guardian influences). It’s a mind-sticking song, beware of this infernal hook 'Crimson! Tyranny!'. The title of the song is a tribute to 'In The Court Of The Crimson King' by King Crimson." adds Adrien G. Gzagg.

The Legend Of The Storyteller artwork and tracklisting:

"The Vision"

"Crimson Tyranny"

"Insurrection"

"To Be The King"

"Secret Night"

"Kingslayer"

"The Gift"

"Out Of The Fog"

"Betrayers"

"Madness Of The Wise"

"You’ll Be The Legend"

"Lies"

"La Folie Du Sage" (Bonus Track)

"Betrayers" video:

"Crimson Tyranny" lyric video:

Pre-save The Legend Of The Storyteller on your favorite digital platform now at this location; or pre-order a physical copy here.