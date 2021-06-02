AVALAND Releases “Never Let Me Walk Alone” Video Feat. NIGHTMARE’s MADIE

France's Avaland's are sharing their latest music video "Never Let Me Walk Alone" in support of their symphonic and operatic metal adventure "Theater of Sorcery" released this past April viaRockshots Records. The album features guests Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), Zak Stevens (Savatage/TSO), Zaher Zorgati (Myrath), Emmanuelson (Rising Steel), Stéphan Forté (Adagio), Madie (Nightmare) among many other great musicians.

The music video for "Never Let Me Walk Alone" features Madie (Nightmare) and Ayman Mokdad (Venus Syndrome/Alien Encounters) and can be viewed below.

Band founder Adrien G. Gzagg adds about the track:

"I love singing this one! Madie (Nightmare) made an incredible performance on this track as The Guardian Angel! Ayman Mokdad also played solos with a great feeling on that song! I put a lot of my own in this Progy/AOR song. This song is about the fear of being alone with ourselves and our inner demons. We all sometimes need someone to help us go head in our lives."

Inspired by heroic fantasy, history, mythologies, and esoterism, Avaland band founder Adrien G. Gzagg decided to create the epic story album Theater Of Sorcery with eight characters. The debut is a theatrical metal world that tells the story of a young sorcerer Adam Wilstorm who could be the salvation of bringing back the light to the kingdom of Avaland and during his journey, he must learn to control his powers linked to the Storm.

"This album was a long and tiring, but incredible experience. We could record in a good mood and we were well surrounded by amazing people. Despite of our youth, we could approach a professional atmosphere during studio time. We all surpassed ourselves and we are very proud of the result. We are impatient to share Theater Of Sorcery to the world and very honored to sign with Rockshots for our very first album." adds Adrien G. Gzagg.

“Theatre Of Sorcery” video:

Album Teaser: