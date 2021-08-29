AVANTASIA Frontman TOBIAS SAMMET On Vocalist MICHAEL KISKE - "As A Fan, I'm So Glad He's Back In HELLOWEEN"

Vocalist Michael Kiske is best known as the singer for Helloween - now sharing vocal duties with Andi Deris in the band's expanded line-up - but he has been a member of Avantasia's ever-changing roster of singers since the band's 2001 debut album, The Metal Opera. Avantasia mastermind Tobias Sammet posted the fiollowing words of praise for Kiske on social media this weekend:

"Metal is always supposed to be serious! With Michi Kiske on stage, what a great character, you gotta love him. It never gets boring on stage. And when I am down he cheers me up!

As a fan, so glad he's back in Helloween. That's where he truly belongs, and without 'Eagle Fly Free' and his performance, there would have been none of us kinds of bands. No 'Reach Out For The Light', no 'Babylon', no 'Ghostlights'!

Those five Hamburgers invented something we all built some of our stuff upon."

Helloween recently released their new self-titled album, Helloween, via Nuclear Blast. Head here to order Helloween in your format of choice.

Tracklisting:

"Out For The Glory"

"Fear Of The Fallen"

"Best Time"

"Mass Pollution"

"Angels"

"Rise Without Chains"

"Indestructible"

"Robot King"

"Cyanide"

"Down In The Dumps"

"Orbit"

"Skyfall"

Bonus tracks Mediabook & Vinyl:

"Golden Times"

"Save My Hide"

Bonus tracks Earbook:

"Golden Times"

"Save My Hide"

"Pumpkins United"

"Angels" lyric video:

"Mass Pollution" lyric video:

"Best Time" lyric video:

"Fear Of The Fallen" lyric video:

"Skyfall" video:

(Photo taken from Avantasia's official Facebook page)