AVANTASIA, KREATOR, HAMMERFALL, SATYRICON, DEICIDE And More Confirmed For Hellsinki Metal Festival 2024
December 5, 2023, 10 minutes ago
Hellsinki Metal Festival, launched this year, found its own place on the Finnish festival grounds on the second weekend of August in 2023. More than 11,000 visitors were able to enjoy a bold and versatile lineup of performers, which also included several bands that rarely visit Finland. The official aftermovie of this year's event can be viewed below.
Promoter Toni Törrönen: "We are doing this event for our audience and for our audience only, so we have listened carefully to the feedback of our visitors, and we take it into account. Our festival organization has been working hard throughout the fall so that we can make Hellsinki Metal Festival even better. The first negotiations about the performers were already underway before this summer's festival was finished, and it's really great to now be able to announce the first performers of next summer!"
Next year Hellsinki Metal Festival will be held again at Helsinki Ice Hall, on August 9th & 10th. The first announcements (in alphabetical order) are:
Avantasia
Blackbraid
Cadaver
Deathchain
Deicide
Doro
Hammerfall
Havukruunu
Heaven Shall Burn
Helsott
Hideous Divinity
Humanity’s Last Breath
Insomnium
Kreator
Massacre
Mayhem
Obscura
Satyricon
Suotana
Swallow The Sun
Terrorizer
The Amity Affliction
Triumph Of Death performing Hellhammer
Trelldom
Tyrantti
Tickets are available here.