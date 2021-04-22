AVANTASIA Mastermind TOBIAS SAMMET Pays Tribute To Legendary MEAT LOAF Composer JIM STEINMAN - "'Ghost In The Moon' Was A Tribute To Your Writing Skills, And I Failed To Even Come Close"

Jim Steinman, the composer, lyricist and record producer who worked with artists like Meat Loaf, Celine Dion, Bonnie Tyler and more, died Monday, the Connecticut state medical examiner confirmed to Variety. He was 73.

Avantasia mastermind Tobias Sammet has posted the following tribute to Steinman:

"Just heard the tragic news. Rest in Peace and safe travels, Jim Steinman.

Another part of my youth died. Another part of my musical DNA. I adored him as a song writer, I never got to meet him. The closest I got was when I was asked to sing in his musical, which I couldn't do, because, well, time and then those big shoes of Meat, no, thank you. There are other ways to make a fool out of myself.

Jim Steinman would have been one of the few people that a stubborn like me would have loved to write a song with. I stole from his oevre, all the time. I will always pay tribute to his writing.

Another painful reminder to seize the day and follow our hearts, because our days on this planet are limited.

Jim Steinman, your music is going to live forever, it will surpass the shit music industry of today by millions of years. 'Ghost In The Moon' was a tribute to your writing skills, and I failed to come even close.

I'll blast Bat Out Of Hell now, in your honour, genius!

Safe travels! RIP Jim Steinman"

Steinman’s work appeared in a multitude of genres, such as adult contemporary, rock, dance and pop, in addition to musical theater and film scores.

He composed rock singer Meat Loaf’s debut album, Bat Out Of Hell, in 1977, which is one of the best-selling albums of all time with more than 50 million copies sold around the world. Steinman collaborated with Meat Loaf on the singer’s 1981 album Dead Ringer, served as composer/producer on his 1993 album Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, and composed his 2016 Braver Than We Are album.

A message posted at the "Jim Steinman Rockman Philharmonic" Facebook page states: "It's with a heavy heart that I can confirm Jim's passing. There will be much more to say in the coming hours and days as we prepare to honor this giant of a human being and his glorious legacy. For now, do something that makes you feel young, happy and free. He'd want that for you!"