AVANTASIA – Moonglow Earns Gold Status In The Czech Republic; “I Ain’t Worthy,” Says TOBIAS SAMMET

Avantasia / Edguy mastermind Tobias Sammet has revealed that Avantasia’s 2019 album Moonglow in now gold in the Czech Republic. International releases in the Czech Republic need to earn 1,500 sales to achieve gold status.

Sammet says, “Moonglow album went gold! Just opened the mail that came yesterday and check this out! I ain't worthy! Thank you all so much, I am blessed to have the greatest fans in the world, and believe me - I do not take your support for granted!

“Thanks to my whole Avantasia family around the globe, we've achieved this together!”

The ninth studio album from Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia, A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society, will be released on October 21 via Nuclear Blast. Today, Avantasia release the new single, "The Inmost Light", featuring Helloween singer, Michael Kiske.

Listen to the single here, and watch the official lyric video, below.

Tobias Sammet comments: “Michi Kiske is not only a good friend of more than 20 years, he has been with Avantasia right from the beginning. His singing inspires me when I compose songs, and while finalizing the writing for a duet with him it always ends up in a very powerful missile like 'The Inmost Light'. The sound is in my DNA, it always was an important component of my songwriting and maybe that is the reason our voices form a strong unit together. It is always a challenge to work and sing with this kind of expert. You have to put a lot of effort into it in order to not secede. Michi‘s singing and the sound of early Helloween influenced my career. I wrote 'The Inmost Light' in the wake of just throwing everything overboard which would not be essential. I wanted to deliver a short and tight rocket."

A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society is presenting eleven magical and powerful songs featuring numerous prestigious guest stars. An adventure that captivates the audience with freshness, briskness, sophistication and enchantment. The album was produced by Tobias Sammet with Avantasia guitarist, Sascha Paeth. The cover art was created by Swedish illustrator Alexander Jansson.

Available formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- CD Digibook

- Earbook (ltd. to 5,000 copies)

- 2LP - Black Vinyl

- 2 Picture LP (ltd. to 2,000 copies)

- Vinyl Box (Mailorder Edition, ltd. to 1,800 copies)

- 2LP- Moonstone Vinyl (ltd. to 3,500 copies)

- 2LP - Fluorescent Green Vinyl (ltd. to 500 copies)

- 2LP - Baltic Blue/Ocean Green Cloudy Vinyl (ltd. to 300 copies)

- 2LP - Inca Gold Vinyl (US only, ltd. to 700 copies)

- 2LP - Marine Blue Vinyl (Band exclusive, ltd. to 300 copies)

- 2LP - Cardinal Red/Graphite Splatter Vinyl (Band exclusive, ltd. to 500 copies)

- 2LP - Fluorescent Orange Vinyl (EMP exclusive, ltd. to 300 copies)

- 2LP – Silver Vinyl (FNAC exclusive, ltd. to 300 copies)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Shadows"

"The Wicked Rule The Night"

"Kill The Pain Away"

"The Inmost Light"

"Misplaced Among The Angels"

"I Tame The Storm"

"Paper Plane"

"The Moonflower Society"

"Rhyme And Reason"

"Scars"

"Arabesque"

