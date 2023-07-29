AVANTASIA Perform Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Tobias Sammet's Avantasia returned to Wacken for the fifth time shortly before the release of the latest album, A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society, to perform an epic set including several guest singers. Check out pro-shot video of "The Wicked Rule The Night" (feat. Ralf Scheepers), "Book of Shallows" (feat. Ronnie Atkins & Adrienne Cowan) and "Sign of the Cross / The Seven Angels" (feat. Ronnie Atkins, Jørn Lande, Eric Martin, Bob Catley) below.

The ninth studio album from Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia, A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society, is out now via Nuclear Blast.

A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society presents eleven magical and powerful songs featuring numerous prestigious guest stars. An adventure that captivates the audience with freshness, briskness, sophistication and enchantment. The album was produced by Tobias Sammet with Avantasia guitarist, Sascha Paeth. The cover art was created by Swedish illustrator Alexander Jansson.

