AVANTASIA – TOBIAS SAMMET Working On “Massive” Reissue Of The Scarecrow

Avantasia / Edguy mastermind Tobias Sammet is working on a reissue of the symphonic/power metal act’s album The Scarecrow. The album was originally released in 2008 via Nuclear Blast Records and features guest appearances from Alice Cooper, Jorn Lande, Michael Kiske, Roy Khan, and more.

An update from Sammet: “The sun always shines in club Tobi! Working on a massive reissue of The Scarecrow, just singing a new version of ‘Twisted Mind’, great fun, GREAT STUFF! Cheers from Mysteryhausen and have a lovely week everyone!”

On April 24, Avantasia will play their only European concert in 2023, in Oberhausen, Germany, after which they’ll kick off a Latin American tour.

Mastermind Tobias Sammet: "Given all the craziness in the current concert business situation in Europe, I didn’t want to announce anything I maybe wouldn’t be able to live up to. But, now that our Latin American tour is carved in stone and will happen, and since we’re all coming together in Germany anyway, I thought, why not start rehearsals a bit earlier and squeeze in a big party with our die hard fans? To celebrate a special event with the most loyal ones among them in an intimate setting? So, be quick or be lost, naturally ticket availability is limited. It’s going to be a blast!“

Tickets for the unique Avantasia event will be available at all known ticket booking services. Pres-ale starts Tuesday.The amount of tickets sold will be limited.

The ninth studio album from Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia, A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society, is out now via Nuclear Blast.

A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society is presenting eleven magical and powerful songs featuring numerous prestigious guest stars. An adventure that captivates the audience with freshness, briskness, sophistication and enchantment. The album was produced by Tobias Sammet with Avantasia guitarist, Sascha Paeth. The cover art was created by Swedish illustrator Alexander Jansson.

Order here.

"Kill The Pain Away" video:

"The Inmost Light" lyric video:

"Misplaced Among The Angels" lyric video:

"The Moonflower Society" video:

"The Wicked Rule The Night" lyric video:

(Photo - Kevin Nixon)