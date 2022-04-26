AVATAR Announce North American Tour With LIGHT THE TORCH And OTEP; Video Trailer
The heavy metal 'n' roll dark madcap visionaries collectively known as Avatar - vocalist Johannes Eckerström (vocals), guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson - have announced a summer 2022 North American tour.
Says the band: "They don't let us out much while we make our albums, so this summer will most likely turn out very dangerous for everyone involved. For all the tours we've done in North America, we have spent very little time there in the summer. Surely this must have led to a lot of unnecessary suffering that we are adamant on setting straight by applying necessary suffering. The sun will be the second hottest thing you'll see in July. To finally do something with OTEP feels great, and to once again hit the road with Light The Torch will be awesome, as well."
Pre-sale tickets at avatarcountry.com. General on-sale on Friday, April 29 at 10 AM, local time.
Tour dates:
July
6 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
7 - Montreal, QC - Corona
8 - Portland, ME - AURA
9 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
10 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
13 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe
14 - Cadott, WI - Cadot Rockfest*
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival*
16 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*
17 - Knoxville, TN - Concourse
19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
20 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
22 - Fargo, ND - Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
25 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Bar
27 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue
29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
30 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
31 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre