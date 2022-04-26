AVATAR Announce North American Tour With LIGHT THE TORCH And OTEP; Video Trailer

The heavy metal 'n' roll dark madcap visionaries collectively known as Avatar - vocalist Johannes Eckerström (vocals), guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson - have announced a summer 2022 North American tour.

Says the band: "They don't let us out much while we make our albums, so this summer will most likely turn out very dangerous for everyone involved. For all the tours we've done in North America, we have spent very little time there in the summer. Surely this must have led to a lot of unnecessary suffering that we are adamant on setting straight by applying necessary suffering. The sun will be the second hottest thing you'll see in July. To finally do something with OTEP feels great, and to once again hit the road with Light The Torch will be awesome, as well."

Pre-sale tickets at avatarcountry.com. General on-sale on Friday, April 29 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

July

6 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

7 - Montreal, QC - Corona

8 - Portland, ME - AURA

9 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

10 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

14 - Cadott, WI - Cadot Rockfest*

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival*

16 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*

17 - Knoxville, TN - Concourse

19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

20 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

22 - Fargo, ND - Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

25 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Bar

27 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue

29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

30 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

31 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre