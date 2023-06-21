AVATAR Announce The Chimp Mosh Pit North American Tour

The heavy metal 'n' roll, dark, madcap visionaries collectively known as Avatar - vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson - have announced The Chimp Mosh Pit North American tour, with support from Orbit Culture and The Native Howl.

Avatar Country pre-sale tickets on sale now. Public on-sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM, local.

Tour dates:

September

10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest +

12 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

13 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

14 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

16 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

17 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle

19 - Houston, TX - Rise

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life +

23 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

25 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

26 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion

28 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Company

29 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theater

30 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

October

1 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

2 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

4 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

5 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

6 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock +

8 - San Louis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

+ festivals



Avatar released their magnum opus and ninth album, Dance Devil Dance, back in February via Black Waltz Records, distributed by Thirty Tigers. Order the album here.

"Dance Devil Dance"

"Chimp Mosh Pit"

"Valley Of Disease"

"On The Beach"

"Do You Feel In Control"

"Gotta Wanna Riot"

"The Dirt I'm Buried In"

"Clouds Dipped In Chrome"

"Hazmat Suit"

"Train"

"Violence No Matter What" (Duet with Lzzy Hale)

"Chimp Mosh Pit" video:

"Violence No Matter What":

"The Dirt I'm Buried In" video:

"Valley Of Disease" lyric video:

(Photo - Johan Carlén)