AVATAR Announce "The Great Metal Circus" Latin American Tour; Video Trailer

The heavy metal 'n' roll, dark, madcap visionaries collectively known as Avatar - vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson - have announced their first Latin American headline tour. Watch a video trailer below.

Says the band: "Mexico, we heard you loud and clear! It's finally happening! We're coming to see you, and YOU don't want to miss it! It is long overdue, and we promise we will make up for lost time! Nothing will be the same, ever again! As much as you think you've been waiting for this, we've been waiting even longer! Come! Run away with the (Latin American) circus!"

(Photo - Johan Carlén)