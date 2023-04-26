AVATAR Drop Official Music Video For "Chimp Mosh Pit"

The heavy metal 'n' roll, dark, madcap visionaries collectively known as Avatar - vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson - released their magnum opus and ninth album, Dance Devil Dance, back in February via Black Waltz Records, distributed by Thirty Tigers. Order the album here.

Today, they have shared the animated hybrid video for "Chimp Mosh Pit."

"Choosing what songs to make videos out of from Dance Devil Dance was harder than ever, with some very strong candidates," says Eckerström. "Having battle tested 'Chimp Mosh Pit' on stage over and over makes me feel we made a very good choice. It's a fun ride. I like how it leans into the good rock 'n' roll times we like to mix with the destructive energy of the metal stuff. It feels like we are the only band who could've made this video."

Dance Devil Dance artwork, tracklisting and videos below.

"Dance Devil Dance"

"Chimp Mosh Pit"

"Valley Of Disease"

"On The Beach"

"Do You Feel In Control"

"Gotta Wanna Riot"

"The Dirt I'm Buried In"

"Clouds Dipped In Chrome"

"Hazmat Suit"

"Train"

"Violence No Matter What" (Duet with Lzzy Hale)

"Violence No Matter What":

"The Dirt I'm Buried In" video:

"Valley Of Disease" lyric video:

Avatar will return to the road this spring on a headline tour that kicks off April 28 in Omaha and runs through May 28 in Pittsburgh. Veil Of Maya and Orbit Culture will support. All dates are below.

April

28 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

29 - Denver, CO - Ogden

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

May

1 - Boise, ID - Revolution

3 - San Diego. CA - Observatory

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

5 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

6 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

9 - Austin, TX - Emo's

10 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

13 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

14 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

15 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theatre

18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

19 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

21 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

23 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

24 - Boston, MA - Paradise

25 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

26 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

27 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

(Photo - Johan Carlén)