AVATAR Drop "Violence No Matter What" Duet With LZZY HALE
January 27, 2023, an hour ago
The heavy metal 'n' roll, dark, madcap visionaries collectively known as Avatar — vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson — have unleashed yet another track from their upcoming magnum opus and ninth album Dance Devil Dance, out February 17 via Black Waltz Records, distributed by Thirty Tigers. Pre-order the album here.
Today, the band has shared the new song "Violence No Matter What", a powerhouse duet with the inimitable Lzzy Hale.
Eckerström says, "'Violence No Matter What' is about one thing and one thing only. It's ok to debate and fight and to think differently. But there is a limit, and the line must be drawn at authority held with violence, a world view that cannot survive without enemies, a promised return to a fabricated former glory."
Hale says, "'Violence No Matter What' was such an inspiring piece to be a part of! Thank you so much to the boys for giving me the opportunity to express my angst against the horrors of this world through such a brilliant song!"
Dance Devil Dance artwork and tracklisting:
"Dance Devil Dance"
"Chimp Mosh Pit"
"Valley Of Disease"
"On The Beach"
"Do You Feel In Control"
"Gotta Wanna Riot"
"The Dirt I'm Buried In"
"Clouds Dipped In Chrome"
"Hazmat Suit"
"Train"
"Violence No Matter What" (Duet with Lzzy Hale)
"Dance Devil Dance" video:
"The Dirt I'm Buried In" video:
"Valley Of Disease" lyric video:
Avatar will return to the road this spring on a headline tour that kicks off April 28 in Omaha and runs through May 28 in Pittsburgh. Veil Of Maya and Orbit Culture will support. All dates are below.
April
28 — Omaha, NE — The Admiral
29 — Denver, CO — Ogden
30 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
May
1 — Boise, ID — Revolution
3 — San Diego. CA — Observatory
4 — Los Angeles, CA — Belasco
5 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore
6 — Las Vegas, NV — House Of Blues
7 — Phoenix, AZ — Van Buren
9 — Austin, TX — Emo's
10 — Dallas, TX — The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
12 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theater
13 — Green Bay, WI — Epic Events Center
14 — Moline, IL — The Rust Belt
15 — Chicago, IL — House Of Blues
16 — Detroit, MI — Royal Oak Theatre
18 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome To Rockville
19 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live
20 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theater
21 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall
23 — New York, NY — Webster Hall
24 — Boston, MA — Paradise
25 — Silver Springs, MD — The Fillmore
26 — Philadelphia, PA — TLA
27 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple
28 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theater
(Photo: Pierre Veillet)