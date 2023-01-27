AVATAR Drop "Violence No Matter What" Duet With LZZY HALE

The heavy metal 'n' roll, dark, madcap visionaries collectively known as Avatar — vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson — have unleashed yet another track from their upcoming magnum opus and ninth album Dance Devil Dance, out February 17 via Black Waltz Records, distributed by Thirty Tigers. Pre-order the album here.

Today, the band has shared the new song "Violence No Matter What", a powerhouse duet with the inimitable Lzzy Hale.

Eckerström says, "'Violence No Matter What' is about one thing and one thing only. It's ok to debate and fight and to think differently. But there is a limit, and the line must be drawn at authority held with violence, a world view that cannot survive without enemies, a promised return to a fabricated former glory."

Hale says, "'Violence No Matter What' was such an inspiring piece to be a part of! Thank you so much to the boys for giving me the opportunity to express my angst against the horrors of this world through such a brilliant song!"

Dance Devil Dance artwork and tracklisting:

"Dance Devil Dance"

"Chimp Mosh Pit"

"Valley Of Disease"

"On The Beach"

"Do You Feel In Control"

"Gotta Wanna Riot"

"The Dirt I'm Buried In"

"Clouds Dipped In Chrome"

"Hazmat Suit"

"Train"

"Violence No Matter What" (Duet with Lzzy Hale)

"Dance Devil Dance" video:

"The Dirt I'm Buried In" video:

"Valley Of Disease" lyric video:

Avatar will return to the road this spring on a headline tour that kicks off April 28 in Omaha and runs through May 28 in Pittsburgh. Veil Of Maya and Orbit Culture will support. All dates are below.

April

28 — Omaha, NE — The Admiral

29 — Denver, CO — Ogden

30 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

May

1 — Boise, ID — Revolution

3 — San Diego. CA — Observatory

4 — Los Angeles, CA — Belasco

5 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

6 — Las Vegas, NV — House Of Blues

7 — Phoenix, AZ — Van Buren

9 — Austin, TX — Emo's

10 — Dallas, TX — The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

12 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theater

13 — Green Bay, WI — Epic Events Center

14 — Moline, IL — The Rust Belt

15 — Chicago, IL — House Of Blues

16 — Detroit, MI — Royal Oak Theatre

18 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome To Rockville

19 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

20 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theater

21 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall

23 — New York, NY — Webster Hall

24 — Boston, MA — Paradise

25 — Silver Springs, MD — The Fillmore

26 — Philadelphia, PA — TLA

27 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple

28 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theater

(Photo: Pierre Veillet)