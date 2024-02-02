AVATAR Issue Vinyl Bundles With Exclusive Tracks; Limited To Only 300 Copies

The heavy metal 'n' roll, dark, madcap visionaries collectively known as Avatar — vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson — are releasing three exclusive 7" single vinyl bundles via the band's web store. The three vinyl, Dance Devil Dance, Chimp Mosh Pit, and The Dirt I'm Buried In each have a B-side with exclusive content.

The Dance Devil Dance vinyl will include the unreleased track "Make It Rain."

The Chimp Mosh Pit vinyl will feature the unreleased track "On the Other Side of Tonight."

The The Dirt I'm Buried In vinyl will include the bonus track "The Dirt I'm Buried In (Live in Paris)."

Neither "Make It Rain" nor "On The Other Side Of Tonight" have ever been released before! The only way for fans to listen to them will be through purchasing these extremely limited vinyls, which are bundled as a collector's item for fans!

Only 300 of each vinyl have been made, furthering their status as "must owns" for your Avatar collection.

2024 will be quite a year for Avatar! With headline tours in Europe and Latin America announced, and festival dates in the U.S., the band is set to have a monumental start to their year. Europe already has nine sold-out shows, with many others on their way to selling out. Avatar's first headline tour in Latin America is a milestone in and of itself. The band will headline a Sonic Temple stage this May — their first headline set at a DWP Festival.

