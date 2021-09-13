AVATAR Share Recap Video From Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2021

Swedish metallers, Avatar, have released a recap video from their appearance at Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2021, which took place in Danville, Virginia from September 9 - 12.

Says Avatar: "A day of destructive, dancing down the demon drain of destiny. In other words, Blue Ridge was torn down and rebuilt stronger within 40 minutes."

Avatar recently premiered their new music video, for the song "Going Hunting". Watch below:

Tickets for Avatar's Going Hunting US tour are on sale at AvatarMetal.com.

The 36-date tour kicked off September 1 in Albany, NY and will make stops in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more before wrapping October 18 in Seattle, WA.

Find the complete tour itinerary here, and watch a trailer below:

Avatar is:

Johannes Eckerström - Vocals

John Alfredsson - Drums

Henrik Sandelin - Bass

Jonas Jarlsby - Guitars

Tim Öhrström - Guitars