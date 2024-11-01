AVATARIUM – “I See You Better In The Dark” Official Music Video Streaming

Swedish doom and hard rock collective, Avatarium, has finally revealed the first details about their forthcoming studio album, entitled Between You, God, The Devil And The Dead. Slated for release on January 24, 2025 via AFM Records, the band's sixth full-length offering will be available as ltd. LP Vinyl (Black, Orange/White, Silver), 2-CD Ear Book, CD Jewelcase and Digital formats. The physical album pre-sale is available at this location.

New single / video for "I See You Better In The Dark" is streaming below.

More than ten years ago with founding Avatarium, Candlemass icon Leif Edling made the doom metal world a darker and ultimately more interesting place. Over the next years, they released two EPs, four critically acclaimed full-length records, and a live DVD, 'An Evening With Avatarium – Live in Stockholm'. Edling eventually left Avatarium's ranks due to health issues, but the band forged onward, and 2022 found them capping off a prolific decade with their latest album and AFM Records debut, 'Death, Where Is Your Sting'.

Following the much-acclaimed record release, lauded by fans and music press worldwide and numerous live appearances at prestigious festivals or on tour with acts such as Swallow The Sun, early 2025 will see the Swedish doom maestros even double down on all expections! Their forthcoming studio offering, Between You, God, The Devil And The Dead, featuring eight new enthralling tracks, showcases the band's exceptional songwriting skills and qualities. Avatarium have evolved since their 2013 self-titled debut, and although they have always introduced new elements along the way, with their epic fusion of a doom-ladden occult sound and dark, heavy yet melancholic, poetic facets, the Swedish collective fronted by extraordinary vocalist Jennie-Ann Smith proves, why they belong to one of the most unique acts the modern heavy music scene has to offer!

"Eighteen months ago we decided to make another album and now it's (finally) written, recorded and mixed!“ Jidell says. "At one point I thought we would never be able to finish it but here we are now! This album has the doom, the old school heavy metal riffs, the acoustic numbers and the classic dark gospel of Avatarium. I am very proud of what we have achieved and if this is our last album, we'll definitely end with a bang!"

Between You, God, The Devil And The Dead was produced and mixed by Marcus Jidell, with a mastering by Svante Forsbäck (Candlemass, Amorphis and many more). The album artwork was created by Erik Rovanpera.

Tracklist:

"Long Black Waves"

"I See You Better In The Dark"

"My Hair Is On Fire (But I'll Take Your Hand)"

"Lovers Give A Kingdom To Each Other"

"Being With The Dead"

"Until Forever And Again"

"Notes From Underground"

"Between You, God, The Devil And The Dead"

"I See You Better In The Dark" video:

"Long Black Waves":

Avatarium is:

Jennie-Ann Smith (Vocals)

Marcus Jidell (Guitars)

Andreas Habo Johansson (Drums & Percussion)

Mats Rydström (Bass)

(Photo: Niklas Palmklint)