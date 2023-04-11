AVENGED SEVENFOLD Announce Fall Leg Of Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour With Special Guest FALLING IN REVERSE

Avenged Sevenfold have announced the second leg of their extensive Life is But A Dream…North American tour - featuring support from Falling In Reverse. Produced by Live Nation, leg two includes stops in Nashville, Denver, Austin, and more before concluding at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on October 15. Fans will have the opportunity to hear the group’s first single in seven years, “Nobody”, and their new album Life is But A Dream… for the first time live during the 30 show outing.

The first leg with support from Alexisonfire includes thirteen cities across the US and Canada, such as Mansfield, Québec City, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more. The group kicks off their 2023 solo touring run with two unique one night only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles this June.

Tickets will be available for the newly announced shows starting with a Deathbats Club and TicketPass presale (details below) beginning now through Wednesday, April 12 at 3 PM, ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, April 14 at 10 AM, Local Time on LiveNation.com. For all other shows, tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Deathbats Club members and TicketPass holders can request tickets first from now through Wednesday, April 12 at 3 PM, ET using Ticketmaster’s new Token-Gated Sales platform at avengedsevenfold.io/. Deathbats Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Deathbat NFTs, made popular by Avenged Sevenfold, flying around the Ethereum blockchain. A Deathbat is a membership card into the club and offers many perks and access to events that will take place in the “metaverse” and in real life. TicketPass is a new blockchain based verification and rewards system, created by Avenged Sevenfold & Bitflips, for anyone that chooses to participate. It is free, eco-friendly and requires very few steps to make sure fans can acquire the tickets they desire. All fans have to do is set up a MetaMask or Coinbase wallet and Avenged Sevenfold will airdrop them a TicketPass immediately. A full step by step breakdown from M. Shadows is available here.

During the Presale window, fans will use their Dapp wallet (MetaMask, Coinbase, Etc.) to authenticate their access and then submit their request for tickets. After the request period closes, they will receive a confirmation from Ticketmaster if tickets matching their preferences have been secured. This process will give exclusive access to token-holding fans with priority for the Deathbats Club community. For more information on the Token-Gated Sales platform see here.

M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold shared more on the unique ticketing platform, "TicketPass will by no means cost anyone any money, you won't have to get involved in cryptocurrency, you won't have to do any of these things that people feel uncomfortable with, and the token that we're going to be using is on the Polygon network — an environmentally-friendly blockchain. We want to roll something out to the rest of our fan base without them having to opt into a full fan club experience that is strictly for tickets and ensuring our fans get the best tickets they desire first.

"At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you. Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program - with Avenged Sevenfold, we will be breaking these passes into "tiers" over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem (with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics.)."

Leg 1:

July

18 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

21 - Québec City, QC - Videotron Centre

22 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

24 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

28 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

31 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

August

2 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Leg 2:

September

16 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

17 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

20 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

28 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

October

2 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

3 - Portland, OR - MODA Center

7 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

12 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

* not a Live Nation Date

^ without Falling In Reverse

Avenged Sevenfold will release their new album, Life Is But A Dream..., on June 2 via Warner Records. Pre-order the new album here, and watch a video for the first single, "Nobody", below.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Nobody" video: