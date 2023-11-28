AVENGED SEVENFOLD Announces 2024 Dates Of Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour

November 28, 2023, an hour ago

news avenged sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold has announced the third leg of their Life Is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The tour begins March 6 in Buffalo, NY, with stops in Toronto, ON, Raleigh, NC, Pittsburgh, PA and more before concluding in Newark, NJ on March 31.

Pre-sales for tickets will run throughout the week, ahead of the general on-sale which begins Friday, December 1 at 10AM local time on LiveNation.com. Confirmed dates are as listed:

March
6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center 
7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena 
9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 
11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena 
13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center 
15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena 
16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena * 
18 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The Mark 
19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse 
21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena 
25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena 
26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena 
28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson–Boling Arena 
29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena 
31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

* Without Sullivan King, featuring support from Vended

Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., is out now via Warner Records.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"
"Mattel"
"Nobody"
"We Love You"
"Cosmic"
"Beautiful"
"Easier"
"G"
"(O)rdinary"
"(D)eath"
"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Mattel" video:

"We Love You" video:

"Nobody" video:

(Photo credit: Steve Thrasher)

 



