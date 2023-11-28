AVENGED SEVENFOLD Announces 2024 Dates Of Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour
November 28, 2023, an hour ago
Avenged Sevenfold has announced the third leg of their Life Is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The tour begins March 6 in Buffalo, NY, with stops in Toronto, ON, Raleigh, NC, Pittsburgh, PA and more before concluding in Newark, NJ on March 31.
Pre-sales for tickets will run throughout the week, ahead of the general on-sale which begins Friday, December 1 at 10AM local time on LiveNation.com. Confirmed dates are as listed:
March
6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena *
18 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The Mark
19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson–Boling Arena
29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
* Without Sullivan King, featuring support from Vended
Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., is out now via Warner Records.
Tracklisting:
"Game Over"
"Mattel"
"Nobody"
"We Love You"
"Cosmic"
"Beautiful"
"Easier"
"G"
"(O)rdinary"
"(D)eath"
"Life Is But A Dream..."
"Mattel" video:
"We Love You" video:
"Nobody" video:
(Photo credit: Steve Thrasher)