AVENGED SEVENFOLD Announces 2024 Dates Of Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour

Avenged Sevenfold has announced the third leg of their Life Is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The tour begins March 6 in Buffalo, NY, with stops in Toronto, ON, Raleigh, NC, Pittsburgh, PA and more before concluding in Newark, NJ on March 31.

Pre-sales for tickets will run throughout the week, ahead of the general on-sale which begins Friday, December 1 at 10AM local time on LiveNation.com. Confirmed dates are as listed:

March

6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena *

18 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The Mark

19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson–Boling Arena

29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

* Without Sullivan King, featuring support from Vended

Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., is out now via Warner Records.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Mattel" video:

"We Love You" video:

"Nobody" video:

(Photo credit: Steve Thrasher)