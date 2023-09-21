AVENGED SEVENFOLD Debut "Mattel" Music Video
September 21, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Avenged Sevenfold have released a video for "Mattel", featured on the band's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., out now via Warner Records. Order the new album here, and watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Game Over"
"Mattel"
"Nobody"
"We Love You"
"Cosmic"
"Beautiful"
"Easier"
"G"
"(O)rdinary"
"(D)eath"
"Life Is But A Dream..."
"Mattel" video:
"We Love You" video:
"Nobody" video:
Avenged Sevenfold's tour dates are listed below.
September
22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
28 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
October
2 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
3 - Portland, OR - MODA Center
7 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
12 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena