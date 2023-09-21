AVENGED SEVENFOLD Debut "Mattel" Music Video

Avenged Sevenfold have released a video for "Mattel", featured on the band's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., out now via Warner Records. Order the new album here, and watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Mattel" video:

"We Love You" video:

"Nobody" video:

Avenged Sevenfold's tour dates are listed below.

September

22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

28 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

October

2 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

3 - Portland, OR - MODA Center

7 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

12 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena