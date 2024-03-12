AVENGED SEVENFOLD Offer Behind The Scenes Look At "Looking Inside" Immersive Concert; Video

Avenged Sevenfold recently announced that their immersive concert, Looking Inside, is now available to download at the AmazeVR app. "The concert is a one time purchase and you keep it forever. Not unlike live shows, blue rays, or music videos, this is its own experience. We are extremely proud of how it came out. For those who own a headset, hope you enjoy."

For more information about the VR Concert, visit amazevr.com/artists/avengedsevenfold.

Today, the band released the video below, stating: "A BTS look from the filming of “Looking Inside” our new immersive concert with AmazeVR Experience “Mattel” from our VR concert as part of our VIP lounge on tour."