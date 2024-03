Avenged Sevenfold have released a music video for "Cosmic", the new single from the band's Life Is But A Dream... album, out now via Warner Records. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Cosmic" video:

"Mattel" video:

"We Love You" video:

"Nobody" video: