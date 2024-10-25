AVENGED SEVENFOLD Release Cover Of MISFITS' "Skulls"; Visualizer

Avenged Sevenfold have released a cover of Misfits' "Skulls". A visualizer for the track can be found below.

Says Avenged Sevenfold: "In the spirit of Halloween we present our offering of the Misfits classic 'Skulls'." 💀

A recent update from Avenged Sevenfold states: "25 years have absolutely flown by. We wanted to do something to mark the occasion of our vast history by not just looking backwards but also forward. We started throwing around the idea of a gallery or museum of sorts to display art and eras of the band, but it was important to us to reach more people virtually.

"With “The Museum”, fans are able to control their own narrative as well as unlock hidden meanings, recordings and easter eggs. This project quickly got larger and larger as we worked with our friend Ryan McKinnon over the last year. What we have now is basically a fully virtual gallery, experience and escape room. We hope you enjoy taking a trip down memory lane with us.

"You do not need to be a gamer to enjoy this. This is more casual so that with a little problem solving, you can make your way through the experience. We hope some of you create “play through guides” — which we will repost.

"Today, 'Nightmare' has also been included on Fortnite Festival. It will join 'Hail to the King'.

"To experience “The Museum” please download Fortnite on any device. When prompted with the search bar please enter island code 5592-6865-3961.

"To 25 more..."