AVENGED SEVENFOLD Release Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour Pt. 2 Recap Video

Avenged Sevenfold have released a recap video for for the second leg of their Life Is But A Dream... North American tour. Watch below:

Avenged Sevenfold has announced the third leg of their Life Is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The tour begins March 6 in Buffalo, NY, with stops in Toronto, ON, Raleigh, NC, Pittsburgh, PA and more before concluding in Newark, NJ on March 31.

Dates:

March

6 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

9 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

15 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena *

18 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The Mark

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

23 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

31 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

* Without Sullivan King, featuring support from Vended

Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., is out now via Warner Records.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Mattel" video:

"We Love You" video:

"Nobody" video: