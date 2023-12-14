AVENGED SEVENFOLD Release Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour Pt. 2 Recap Video
December 14, 2023, 43 minutes ago
Avenged Sevenfold have released a recap video for for the second leg of their Life Is But A Dream... North American tour. Watch below:
Avenged Sevenfold has announced the third leg of their Life Is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The tour begins March 6 in Buffalo, NY, with stops in Toronto, ON, Raleigh, NC, Pittsburgh, PA and more before concluding in Newark, NJ on March 31.
Dates:
March
6 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
9 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
15 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena *
18 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The Mark
19 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
23 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
31 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
* Without Sullivan King, featuring support from Vended
Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., is out now via Warner Records.
Tracklisting:
"Game Over"
"Mattel"
"Nobody"
"We Love You"
"Cosmic"
"Beautiful"
"Easier"
"G"
"(O)rdinary"
"(D)eath"
"Life Is But A Dream..."
"Mattel" video:
"We Love You" video:
"Nobody" video: