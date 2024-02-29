AVENGED SEVENFOLD's "Looking Inside" Immersive Concert Now Available For Download; New Trailer Video Posted

Avenged Sevenfold have released the new video below, stating: "Our immersive concert, Looking Inside, is available now to download at the AmazeVR app. The concert is a one time purchase and you keep it forever. Not unlike live shows, blue rays, or music videos, this is its own experience. We are extremely proud of how it came out. For those who own a headset, hope you enjoy."

For more information about the VR Concert, visit amazevr.com/artists/avengedsevenfold.