AVENGED SEVENFOLD's M. Shadows Says Opening For METALLICA Is "Like Feeling Like You’re Going To War"; Video

In a new interview with Audacy Check In, Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows talks to host Jason Bailey about their new album and tour, and opening for Metallica. Watch below.

On opening for Metallica, he reveals: “Well that was definitely a little bit more uncomfortable because you’re not in your setting and you’re in the daylight and you don’t have your toys with you and you’re playing a quick set. And you’re the opening band, right? It’s a different thing because when you’re headlining, everybody’s in the palm of your hand before it even happens. When you’re opening for Metallica, and the place is slowly filling up, half the venue’s full, you’re in the daylight getting hit by the sun. So you almost have to go to war. You might have some people in the pit that are into this, but there’s a lot of skeptical arms crossed, like, ‘I don’t like these new bands. I don’t want anything to do with this. I’m waiting for the real metal gods to show up.’ It’s really a lot more like feeling like you’re going to war.”

Avenged Sevenfold have announced the second leg of their extensive Life is But A Dream…North American tour - featuring support from Falling In Reverse. Produced by Live Nation, leg two includes stops in Nashville, Denver, Austin, and more before concluding at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on October 15. Fans will have the opportunity to hear the group’s first single in seven years, “Nobody”, and their new album Life is But A Dream… for the first time live during the 30 show outing.

The first leg with support from Alexisonfire includes thirteen cities across the US and Canada, such as Mansfield, Québec City, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more. The group kicks off their 2023 solo touring run with two unique one night only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles this June.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Leg 1:

July

18 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

21 - Québec City, QC - Videotron Centre

22 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

24 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

28 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

31 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

August

2 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Leg 2:

September

16 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

17 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

20 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

28 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

October

2 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

3 - Portland, OR - MODA Center

7 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

12 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

* not a Live Nation Date

^ without Falling In Reverse

Avenged Sevenfold will release their new album, Life Is But A Dream..., on June 2 via Warner Records. Pre-order the new album here, and watch a video for the first single, "Nobody", below.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Nobody" video: