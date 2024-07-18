AVENGED SEVENFOLD Share Europe / UK Life Is But A Dream... Tour 2024 Recap Video

July 18, 2024

AVENGED SEVENFOLD Share Europe / UK Life Is But A Dream... Tour 2024 Recap Video

Avenged Sevenfold have wrapped their Life Is But A Dream... Tour across Europe ad the UK. They have shared a new video recap video, and you can check it out below.

Avenged Sevenfold played the final show of their Life Is But A Dream North American Tour in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on March 31st. YouTube user Jim Powers has shared video of the entire show. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Game Over"
"Mattel"
"Afterlife"
"Hail to the King"
"We Love You"
"Shepherd of Fire"
"The Stage"
"Roman Sky"
"Blinded in Chains"
"Bat Country"
"Nobody"
"Nightmare"
"Unholy Confessions"
"Save Me"
"Cosmic"



