AVENGED SEVENFOLD Share Europe / UK Life Is But A Dream... Tour 2024 Recap Video

Avenged Sevenfold have wrapped their Life Is But A Dream... Tour across Europe ad the UK. They have shared a new video recap video, and you can check it out below.

Avenged Sevenfold played the final show of their Life Is But A Dream North American Tour in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on March 31st. YouTube user Jim Powers has shared video of the entire show. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Afterlife"

"Hail to the King"

"We Love You"

"Shepherd of Fire"

"The Stage"

"Roman Sky"

"Blinded in Chains"

"Bat Country"

"Nobody"

"Nightmare"

"Unholy Confessions"

"Save Me"

"Cosmic"