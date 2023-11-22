AVENGED SEVENFOLD Share Life Is But A Dream Tour... Leg 1 Recap Video

Avenged Sevenfold have shared a recap video of the first leg of their Life Is But A Dream... 2023 tour, which took place between July 18th and August 7th and included eight shows in Canada. Check it out below.

Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., is out now via Warner Records. Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Mattel" video:

"We Love You" video:

"Nobody" video: