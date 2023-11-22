AVENGED SEVENFOLD Share Life Is But A Dream Tour... Leg 1 Recap Video
November 22, 2023, an hour ago
Avenged Sevenfold have shared a recap video of the first leg of their Life Is But A Dream... 2023 tour, which took place between July 18th and August 7th and included eight shows in Canada. Check it out below.
Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., is out now via Warner Records. Order the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"Game Over"
"Mattel"
"Nobody"
"We Love You"
"Cosmic"
"Beautiful"
"Easier"
"G"
"(O)rdinary"
"(D)eath"
"Life Is But A Dream..."
"Mattel" video:
"We Love You" video:
"Nobody" video: