AVERNUS Release New Single And Lyric Video "Return To Dust"

Chicago’s Avernus have released a new single, "Return To Dust", featured on the new album, Grievances, out September 20 via M-Theory Audio. A lyric video, created by Rafael Ortega of Ecliptic Visions, can be viewed below.

“’Return To Dust’ reflects on getting older and the inevitability, and acceptance of death,” explains guitarist Erik Kikke. “Coming to terms with the end of everything as we know it, and trying to find comfort and solace in that thought.”

Grievances features 10 new compositions (an 11th song found on the 2LP vinyl set is a bonus re-recorded early demo song). The pre-order for that limited-edition (300) black ash colored vinyl pressing or CD on Bandcamp.

Find other pre-order options here.

Tracklisting:

“Calling The Void”

“Nemesis”

“Exitus”

“Plateau”

“The Burning Down”

“Return To Dust”

“Open Arms (To The Apocalypse)”

“Utter Euphoria”

“Abandoned”

“Quietus”

"Nemesis" video: