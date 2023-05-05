AVKRVST Release Music Video For “Arcane Clouds”

Norwegian progressive rock group Avkrvst will release their debut album The Approbation on June 16, 2023. The Approbation is a concept album about a bleak soul who is left solely with his thoughts, isolated on a cabin deep into the dark forests, far away from civilization. The 49 minutes long concept album contains 7 songs, which take the listener though the thoughts of a man struggling towards the acceptance of death, being hauled into the abyss.

Previously released as a single on streaming services, the haunting new video for the album’s second single “Arcane Clouds” is out today.

The band had this to say about the video:

“The video(s) are shot at a beautiful location in Elverum, Norway and the main character(s) are visually inspired by The Lovers (René Magritte). We wanted to capture the mood of the record and bring the viewers further into our story. It’s portraying the lonesome soul and his minds, towards the end of life. We wanted to have still shots and no moving camera to make it all seem like the time goes slowly by, and just portraying everyday chores at the cabin. He is followed around by his mind (the second character) waiting for his time. The ending is a visual metaphor of the character finally accepting death, laying down into the bed and leaving earth.”

The whole album is written and recorded at a cabin in Alvdal (Norway) during a rainy, cold fall and winter. Throughout the album, the sounds of rain and train horns from afar can be heard, which are actual sounds recorded outside the cabin at night under the stars.

Sonically, The Approbation is a massive sounding piece of music. It’s everything from lush, melancholy moods to heavy, more aggressive atmospheres. It tries to capture the feeling of a cold, gloomy fall - a dark sky, filled with gazing stars above the mist. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

"Østerdalen"

"The Pale Moon"

"Isolation"

"The Great White River"

"Arcane Clouds"

"Anodyne"

"The Approbation"

"Arcane Clouds" video:

"The Pale Moon" video:

At the young age of 7 years old, Martin Utby and Simon Bergseth made a pact that they would form a band when they got older. Now, 22 years later they’ve done just that. An album is ready - 55 minutes of music inspired by everything they grew up listening to - everything from Mew, Anekdoten and Porcupine Tree to Opeth, Neal Morse and King Crimson.

All the music has been written at a small cabin, deep into the Norwegian forests (Alvdal, Nor- way). Simon (composer, guitars, bass and vocals) and Martin (composer, drummer and synths) have later been joined by Øystein Aadland on bass/keys, Edvard Seim on guitars and Auver Gaaren on keys.

(Photo - Kristian Rangnes)