AVRALIZE Sign To Arising Empire, Share "Lotus" Music Video

Arising Empire proudly welcomes Avralize to their roster. Fronted by vocalist Severin Sailer, with guitarist Philipp Tenberken, drummer Bastian Gölz, and bassist Valentin Noack, the band has shared the video for "Lotus". Watch below.

Many worlds come together. A mix of vibe, technique, and artistic creativity meets destructive breakdowns, provoking guitar riffs and catchy choruses. With finesse, the four guys from south Germany strike the perfect balance between the brutality and exciting grooves that you just want to dance to.

"We are thrilled to share the exciting news of our partnership with Arising Empire. With their support, we can now concentrate on realizing our vision for the band and immerse ourselves even more in what we love most: creating music," the band says.

"The essence of the song revolves around the profound theme of letting go of the past. This signifies a transformative process of shedding old burdens, relationships, or beliefs to make way for new growth and change. Change is often perceived as intimidating and frightening, yet for us, it became essential to break free from self-imposed limitations and embrace the freedom to pursue our true desires, regardless of external opinions. Authenticity lies in being true to oneself and removing anything that obstructs the expression of our genuine selves—a step that anyone is capable of taking," says vocalist Severin Sailer.

Having shared the stage with scene heavyweights like Ghostkid, Novelists, Paleface, and Of Virtue, the group quickly established a reputation for their energetic live show that turns their crowds into a giant party on a regular basis. Avralize have already performed at established festivals like Southside, Hurricane and RockXplosion.

