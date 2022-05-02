AWAKE AT LAST Release New Single "Bloodline"; Music Video

Awake At Last are back with a new single, "Bloodline". Produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Black Veil Brides, I Prevail), the hard-hitting track contains plenty of angst at the current state of the world.

"'Bloodline' is written from a perspective of frustration, and a reluctance to accept the current state we all live in. The song questions the media, and how during such a dark time people seemed to be more divided than ever, rather than come together. It asks the question of whether or not we can learn from history, or if we are doomed to repeat it. I wanted it to connect to the listeners who couldn’t help but worry about what is going to happen next and whether or not we can rely on the current state of media and information to be prepared for it.” - vocalist Vincent Torres

Watch the "Bloodline" video below:

Lineup:

Vincent Torres - vox

Eric Blackway - lead guitar

Imran Xhelili - guitar

Drew Hansen - bass

Jeff Dorber - drums