AXEL RUDI PELL Releases Cover Version Of TOM JONES' "She's A Lady"; Audio

German hard rock guitar wizard, Axel Rudi Pell, has released a new digital single for the song "She's A Lady". The song is taken from the upcoming covers album, Diamonds Unlocked II.

Axel Rudi Pell: "Written by Paul Anka, but best known by Tom Jones. Don't know why, but this song follows me from the 1970s on. Our version starts as a ballad and continues as a punchy rock track."

Diamonds Unlocked II will be released on July 30 via Steamhammer/SPV. The successor to last year’s Sign Of The Times is the follow-up to his 2007 cover recording Diamonds Unlocked. Pell’s carefully considered decision not to release brand-new material for the first time in almost 15 years is mainly based on the ongoing pandemic and current restrictions on live concerts. The 61-year-old explains that, “it makes no sense at all to put out new songs that we will not be able to perform live.”

Axel Rudi Pell had been flirting with the concept of Diamonds Unlocked II for two or three years, and he’s also aware of the vast number of cover versions currently floating on the Internet, which he sees as a challenge. Of course it depends on the selection and variety of the material, but first and foremost it is the transformation of each individual track that matters. The result is so outstanding that he is justly proud of his latest offering. “Without patting myself on the back too loudly – this is an album worth listening to from start to finish.” Instead of delivering every single note so that it sounds exactly like the original, a cover album should, above all, be fun. And entertain and inspire the listener, an audio algorithm which makes you get out the original versions or the whole back catalogue of the artists presented. In this respect, Diamonds Unlocked II is an offer that no self-respecting hard rock fan can refuse.

Diamonds Unlocked II will be released in the following configurations:

- DigiPak incl. poster

- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, black vinyl, printed inner sleeves

- Download / Streaming

- 2LP Gatefold exclusive coloured editions only at the Napalm shop

- Exclusive CD/LP Bundle with a T-shirt only at the Steamhammer shop

Tracklisting:

"Der Schwarze Abt (Intro)

"There’s Only One Way To Rock" (original by Sammy Hagar)

"Lady Of The Lake" (original by Rainbow)

"She’s A Lady" (original by Paul Anka)

"Black Cat Woman" (original by Geordie)

"Room With A View" (original by Tony Carey)

"Sarah (You Take My Breath Away)" (original by Chris Norman)

"Rock N’ Roll Queen" (original by The Subways)

"Paint It Black" (original by the Rolling Stones)

"I Put A Spell On You" (original by Screamin' Jay Hawkins)

"Eagle" (original by Abba)

"There’s Only One Way To Rock" lyric video:

Lineup:

Johnny Gioeli - Lead and Backing Vocals

Axel Rudi Pell - Lead and Rhythm Guitars

Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards

Volker Krawczak - Bass

Bobby Rondinelli - Drums