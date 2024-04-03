AXEL RUDI PELL Shares New Single "Guardian Angel"; Lyric Video

Today, legendary guitar player Axel Rudi Pell shares "Guardian Angel", the first single from his forthcoming album, Risen Symbol. The single is accompanied by a lyric video available below.

On his 22nd studio album Risen Symbol, Bochum-based guitarist and songwriter Axel Rudi Pell continues to fly the melodic hard rock flag without watering down his style with pseudo-modern stylistic variations or expendable studio gimmicks. At the same time, he is constantly looking for new influences, exciting inspirations, and catchy hooks.

One of the best things about ARP’s anthems is that they are perfectly tailored to the charismatic voice of frontman Johnny Gioeli. The American vocalist is one of the most eminent rock singers worldwide and, together with Pell, former Rainbow drummer Bobby Rondinelli, and the two longstanding ARP members Ferdy Doernberg (keyboards) and Volker Krawczak (bass), has been an integral part of a perfectly oiled machine for more than ten years, wowing fans and media alike.

Risen Symbol will be available via Steamhammer/SPV June 14. For all those who can’t wait, April 3 will see the arrival of the lead single, "Guardian Angel", followed on May 22 by "Darkest Hour".

Risen Symbol will be available in the following formats:

- CD DigiPak incl. poster

- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, neon orange vinyl, printed inner sleeves

- Download / Streaming (pre-order here)

- Exclusive CD/LP Bundles with a shirt and exclusive vinyls only at the Steamhammer shop (pre-order here)

- 2LP Gatefold exclusive colored edition only at the Napalm shop (pre-order here)

Risen Symbol tracklisting:

"The Resurrection" (Intro)

"Forever Strong"

"Guardian Angel"

"Immigrant Song"

"Darkest Hour"

"Ankhaia"

"Hell's On Fire"

"Crying In Pain"

"Right On Track"

"Taken By Storm"

"Guardian Angel" lyric video:

Lineup:

Johnny Gioeli - Lead and Backing Vocals

Axel Rudi Pell - Lead and Rhythm Guitars

Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards

Volker Krawczak - Bass

Bobby Rondinelli - Drums