AXENSTAR Release New Single "The Flames Of Victory"

Swedish power metal band Axenstar will release their new album, Chapter VIII, via Inner Wound Recordings on December 1. The album will be available on CD and digital.

They have released the second single from the album,"The Flame Of Victory”. Check it out below.

The album was mixed and mastered by Ronnie Björnström (Persuader, Sorcerer, Aeon) and the epic old school power metal artwork was created by Rafael Tavares. Chapter VIII is a perfect blend of melody and power. The album contains uplifting power metal hymns, catchy melodies, thundering riffs and melodic solos.

Tracklisting:

“Heavenly Symphony”

“Through The Fire And Brimstone”

“The Great Deceiver”

“Enchanted Lands”

“The Flame Of Victory”

“No Surrender”

“Holy Land”

“Eye For An Eye”

“The War Within”

“Life Eternal”

“Heavenly Symphony”:

Axenstar is:

Magnus Winterwild - Vocals, bass

Jens Klovegård - Guitars

Joakim Jonsson - Guitars

Pelle Åkerlind – Drums