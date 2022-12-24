Axie Infinity Price Prediction

When it comes to crypto investments, it is crucial to understand that they are riskier than investments in traditional markets, for the crypto market is highly volatile, and it is not controlled by governments or central banks. The movement of this market largely depends on the demand and supply balance as well as on other factors, for example:

● the essence of a project, technology, and applications;

● the overall market trend;

● investors' sentiment;

● news background.

The essence and application are crucial, for if a project is popular and used by many people, that means its tokens are in demand, and thus, their price will keep on a decent level. And vice versa, if a project has no application, its tokens are not in demand, so they are cheap and, in fact, useless.

Today we will talk about one crypto project that gained incredible popularity in 2021 when people massively started to use it. It is an Axie Infinity game and its AXS token.

What is The Essence of AXS Crypto?

Axie is a game that allows earning real money to reach progress. Just like we used to play computer games and reach bonuses for every next level passed, in Axie, you earn tokens for every new level reached, which you may convert and withdraw to your bank card using a cryptocurrency exchange. Axies are NFT tokens that can be bred, created, and modified by adding attributes and details. The more levels a player reaches, the more items and details one can add to his tokens. NFTs can be battled and compete in the game process.

In 2021, people started to play the Axie game and made a living from it. That time, the Axie Infinity token reached its all-time high of $165.37. However, over time the platform lost its popularity because players got bored of the same game plots. In addition, the platform was attacked by hackers who managed to steal an enormous sum. It shook the game’s popularity.

What is the Future of the Axie Infinity token?

As of mid-December 2022, the AXS token costs $6.85. Experts believe the value can reach $32.68 in 2025. However, for that purpose, the project developers need to do their best to add new plots to the platform and raise the game's attractiveness, get new players and users, etc. That is a lot of work, and we hope the project will make it in the best way and reach the moon in the future.