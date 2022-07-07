AXL ROSE Issues Statement Following GUNS N' ROSES' Glasgow Cancellation

Guns N' Roses were scheduled to play their biggest-ever Scottish show on Tuesday, July 5, at Glasgow Green. Unfortunately, the concert was cancelled less than 24 hours before the event was set to begin.

A message from the band stated: "Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience."

GN'R frontman, Axl Rose, issued the following statement this morning: "I'd like to thank everyone 4 their well wishes! It's greatly appreciated! We apologize 4 the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow. I've been following Dr's orders, getting rest, working w/a vocal coach n' sorting out r sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again 4 everyone's concern! At the end of the day it's about giving u the fans the best of rselves n' the best time we can give u n' that's all I, the band n' crew r focused on. See u in Munich!!"

The next Guns N' Roses show is Friday, July 8 at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

 



