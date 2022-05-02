AXL ROSE Joins CARRIE UNDERWOOD For Performance Of GUNS N' ROSES Classics At 2022 Stagecoach Festival; Video

On Saturday night (April 30), Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood on stage at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California to perform the Guns N' Roses classics, "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City". Video can be seen below.

Back in 2015 interview, Underwood told E!, "I really want to sing with Axl Rose at some point in my life. I've covered enough Guns N' Roses stuff and it was people like him who taught me how to sing. They were so different. I look at people like him and Freddie Mercury, those people who were doing all these crazy runs. It was so different."