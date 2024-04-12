AXMINISTER Releases AI Video To Tell Story Of “Vlad The Impaler…Son Of The Dragon”

Unleashing their fifth studio release vir fortis, a heavy metal-infused history lesson covering Napoleon and Vlad The Impaler, Toronto, Canada’s AxMinister are sharing their latest video with the use of AI to tell a visual story about their track "Vlad The Impaler... Son of The Dragon". The track studies the rich history associated with the infamous despot, as well as the myth pervading hence.

Historically accurate, vir fortis is a journey to a different time. There are two songs about Vlad and an impressive 17-minute saga about Napoleon.

AxMinister explains further:

“‘Vlad The Impaler…Son Of The Dragon’ studies the rich history associated with the infamous despot, as well as the myth pervading hence. ‘The Age Of Napoleon…The Rise’, which was in the works for five years, sets the stage for the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte; this exciting study of the world that gave birth to the future Emperor, leaves us as he becomes a captain of artillery, in the French revolutionary army.”

vir fortis was produced, mixed, and mastered at Monolithic Productions by Tyler Williams and the EP cover artwork is an oil painting by drummer Bas von Bismark who also writes a majority of the lyrics. Bassist/vocalist Nicholas Klaus writes most of the music, with guitarist Steve Macleod contributing key song elements wherever needed. The songs are then arranged by the band collectively.

Heavy metal fans, especially those with an interest in history and battle, will not be disappointed with this record. It is recommended for fans of Megadeth, Manowar, and Judas Priest.

Order the EP on Bandcamp.

(Photo: Maribeth Chabot – Shootingstarr Rock & Roll Photography)