AXS TV To Re-Air Music's Greatest Mysteries Episode Investigating Death Of RANDY RHOADS Tonight

July 9, 2021, 46 minutes ago

On July 7th, AXS TV's investigative documentary series, Music's Greatest Mysteries, focused on the plane crash that killed guitar legend Randy Rhoads. The episode will re-air tonight (July 9th) at 8:00pm according to the AXS TV schedule found here. The episode features interview clips with Rhoads' siblings Kathy and Kelle Rhoads, former bandmate Rudy Sarzo, and Ahmet Zappa.

Rhoads, who made a name for himself with Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne, died in a plane crash while on tour with Osbourne on March 19, 1982 in Leesburg, Florida. He was 25 years-old. There is speculation as to whether the crash was due to a mechanical failure or a prank gone wrong.



