AYREON - 01011001 Live Beneath The Waves CD / Blu-Ray Available For Pre-Order; "The Sixth Extinction" Official Video Streaming
February 1, 2024, 2 hours ago
Ayreon played live again in Tilburg, Holland at 013 on September 15th, 16th and 17th, 2023, performing the album 01011001 in full. Mastermind Arjen Lucassen announced in October 2023 that a live Blu-Ray and CD was in the works, and he has checked in with the following update:
"Hi all, the pre-order for Ayreon 01011001 Live Beneath The Waves have started! Watch this hippie on the video for more info on the release date and some of the formats you can find. To give you a taste, watch the first video from the Ayreon live release, 'The Sixth Extinction'.
01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves formats.
- Artbook (Webshop only) - 2CD+2DVD + Bluray incl. Behind The Scenes (BTS)
- 3LP - Green vinyl
- 2CD+DVD: Full show on 2CD and DVD
- Blu-ray: Full show + BTS
Release date: May 17, 2024.
Pre-order here.
01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves features the following performers:
Original 01011001 cast:
Hansi Kürsch
Tom Englund
Daniel Gildenlow
Jonas Renkse
Anneke van Giersbergen
Simone Simons
Wudstik
Marjan Welman
Liselotte Hegt
Maggy Luyten
Phideaux Xavier
Arjen Lucassen (yeah, sorry for that)
Special guests:
Damian Wilson
Brittney Slayes
Michael Mills
John Jaycee Cuijpers
Backing vocals:
Marcela Bovio
Irene Jansen
Jan Willem Ketelaers
Band:
Marcel Coenen - guitar
Timo Somers - guitar
Johan van Stratum - bass
Joost van den Broek - keys
Ed Warby - drums
Ensemble:
Ben Mathot - violin
Jurriaan Westerveld - cello
Jeroen Goossens - woodwinds