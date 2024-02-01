AYREON - 01011001 Live Beneath The Waves CD / Blu-Ray Available For Pre-Order; "The Sixth Extinction" Official Video Streaming

Ayreon played live again in Tilburg, Holland at 013 on September 15th, 16th and 17th, 2023, performing the album 01011001 in full. Mastermind Arjen Lucassen announced in October 2023 that a live Blu-Ray and CD was in the works, and he has checked in with the following update:

"Hi all, the pre-order for Ayreon 01011001 Live Beneath The Waves have started! Watch this hippie on the video for more info on the release date and some of the formats you can find. To give you a taste, watch the first video from the Ayreon live release, 'The Sixth Extinction'.

01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves formats.

- Artbook (Webshop only) - 2CD+2DVD + Bluray incl. Behind The Scenes (BTS)

- 3LP - Green vinyl

- 2CD+DVD: Full show on 2CD and DVD

- Blu-ray: Full show + BTS

Release date: May 17, 2024.

01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves features the following performers:

Original 01011001 cast:

Hansi Kürsch

Tom Englund

Daniel Gildenlow

Jonas Renkse

Anneke van Giersbergen

Simone Simons

Wudstik

Marjan Welman

Liselotte Hegt

Maggy Luyten

Phideaux Xavier

Arjen Lucassen (yeah, sorry for that)

Special guests:

Damian Wilson

Brittney Slayes

Michael Mills

John Jaycee Cuijpers

Backing vocals:

Marcela Bovio

Irene Jansen

Jan Willem Ketelaers

Band:

Marcel Coenen - guitar

Timo Somers - guitar

Johan van Stratum - bass

Joost van den Broek - keys

Ed Warby - drums

Ensemble:

Ben Mathot - violin

Jurriaan Westerveld - cello

Jeroen Goossens - woodwinds