AYREON Announces An Amazing Flight Through Time 30th Anniversary Shows (Video)

After five sold-out performances of Ayreon - 01011001 - Live Beneath the Waves at the 013 venue in The Netherlands in 2023, attended by 15,000 fans from 64 countries, and following four sold-out Ayreon - Electric Castle Live & Other Tales shows in 2019, as well as three sold-out Ayreon Universe shows in 2017, Ayreon is ready to add another exciting chapter to its live history. The new production, Ayreon - 30th Anniversary - An Amazing Flight Through Time, will mark 30 years since the release of the debut album, The Final Experiment, in 1995. This massive, state-of-the-art live production will take the audience on a journey through Arjen Lucassen's entire discography, featuring a massive, one-of-a-kind stage design, stunning visuals, spectacular special effects—and much more.

Ayreon Mastermind Arjen Lucassen, alongside lead producer and keyboardist Joost van den Broek, has assembled a remarkable cast of many fan-favorite Ayreon vocalists and special guests, plus an outstanding group of instrumentalists to bring the music to life at the highest possible level. Lucassen himself will also perform on vocals.

Titled An Amazing Flight Through Time, the setlist will span Ayreon’s 30-year history, offering a wide range of songs, including some that have never been played live before, alongside fan favorites. Besides that, some songs of Arjen’s side projects will be performed as well. No effort will be spared in transforming the 013 venue into an immersive "Ayreon world," where fans will be transported to another dimension. This show is set to be the ultimate Ayreon celebration, paying tribute to Arjen's music in its most complete form.

While the two previous Ayreon live shows focused on performing full studio albums, this anniversary show will be the ultimate 'Best of Ayreon'. In 2019, Electric Castle Live & Other Tales was atmospheric and dynamic, while 2023’s 01011001 - Live Beneath the Waves brought a mysterious, industrial, and bombastic energy. The 30th-anniversary shows, however, will be an eclectic mix of everything that is Ayreon, creating the perfect event for Ayreonauts to unite and share their love of Arjen's music at the Ayreon party of the decade. Expect further details and surprises in the coming weeks!

Arjen Lucassen shared his thoughts: "After the overwhelming success of the previous Ayreon shows, and above all, the warm reception from both the fans and the musicians, it was an easy decision to bring Ayreon back for more shows in 2025. But the big question was: what should be the theme of the show, and how can we surprise and delight the fans this time? The answer is simple—2025 marks Ayreon's 30th anniversary! I can’t wait to see the fans' reactions to a setlist featuring classic Ayreon songs as well as some that we've never performed live before. And, of course, there will be an exciting new stage design and special effects. Hope to see you there!"

To give fans from around the globe the ultimate Ayreon experience, the city of Tilburg will once again transform into "Ayreon City" during the shows, offering even more Ayreon-themed events than ever before. There will be a renewed Ayreon pop-up store at 013's Next Stage with exclusive merchandise, exciting elements, and special performances. Additionally, the 01011001 - Live Beneath the Waves show will be screened at Pathé Cinema. Fans can look forward to an Ayreon camping site, official Ayreon hangouts after the shows, Ayreon flags across the city, and restaurants and bars offering special Ayreon-themed menus and deals. On top of that, expect Ayreon beer, exclusive fan discounts at local shops, and many more surprises to make this an unforgettable experience!

Lead producer and keyboardist Joost van den Broek added: "I’m very excited to be playing the finest selection of Ayreon songs live during the 30th anniversary shows”, says lead producer/keyboardist Joost van den Broek. "It's refreshing to not be playing a studio album in its entirety this time, but be much more free to shape the show exactly how we would like. It's gonna be a super versatile setlist celebrating Arjen's amazing back catalog of over 30 years of music. I'm excited about every step to come in this huge process creating the ultimate Ayreon ‘flight through time’. I can’t wait for next year's show when everything we've worked on will come together in the 013 venue and I'll have the honour of sharing the stage with this great cast of musicians, playing in front of the always amazing and passionate Ayreon fans!"

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 31st, at 4:00 PM CET. Go to the official Ayreon website here.