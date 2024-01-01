AYREON Donates Proceeds From September 2023 Tilburg Shows To Quiet Nederland Support Charity

Ayreon, let by mastermind Arjen Lucassen, played live again in Tilburg 013 on September 15th, 16th and 17th, 2023, performing the album 01011001 in full. Lucassen and his team have checked in with the following update:

"Hello Ayreonauts,

We've always aimed to make the Ayreon show weekends special, and this time, we wanted to add an extra layer of meaning by supporting a great cause.

We partnered with Quiet Nederland, a wonderful Dutch organization that began in Tilburg and has now expanded across many Dutch cities. Their mission is incredible: they help those living in poverty by creating moments of joy, fostering a sense of community, and making a positive difference in their lives. They work towards breaking the cycle of isolation, boosting self-esteem and confidence, uncovering hidden talents, and reigniting motivation for personal growth.

Now, a few months after our shows, we're very happy to announce that, thanks to your support, we're making a significant donation. This includes proceeds from the auction of the 25 canvases, the deposit from drink cups at the 013 venue, and a generous contribution from the Ayreon Team.

This achievement is all thanks to you, the AMAZING Ayreonaut community. Your support has made a real difference, and we can't thank you enough!"

The following performers appeared for all three Tilburg shows:

Original 01011001 cast:

Hansi Kursch

Tom Englund

Daniel Gildenlow

Jonas Renkse

Anneke van Giersbergen

Simone Simons

Wudstik

Marjan Welman

Liselotte Hegt

Maggy Luyten

Phideaux Xavier

Arjen Lucassen (yeah, sorry for that)

Special guests:

Damian Wilson

Brittney Slayes

Micheal Mills

John Jaycee Cuijpers

Backing vocals:

Marcela Bovio

Irene Jansen

Jan Willem Ketelaers

Band:

Marcel Coenen - guitar

Timo Somers - guitar

Johan van Stratum - bass

Joost van den Broek - keys

Ed Warby - drums

Ensemble:

Ben Mathot - violin

Jurriaan Westerveld - cello

Jeroen Goossens - woodwinds