AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN Teases More Music From Forthcoming STAR ONE Album

At the end of August, Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen began teasing fans with with music from his forthcoming Star One album by launching a "guess the movie" game. Fans were invited to watch a video clip o see the lyrics inspired by the movie and hear a part of the song.

Lucassen: "Even if you can’t guess the movie. I hope you enjoy the music."

Check out some of the clips below.

"Revel In Time"

"The Year Of '41"

"Bridge Of Life"

"Today Is Yesterday"

Lucassen recently checked in with a new update:

"Jef Bertel’s majestic painting for the new Star One album front cover is finally ready, and it’s amazing! Here is the proud owner... ME."

Lucassen launched Star One in 2002 with the debut album, Space Metal, and followed it up in 2010 with Victims Of The Modern Age. The line-up included Lucassen, Russell Allen (Symphony X), Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity), Damian Wilson (Threshold), Ed Warby (Gorefest), Peter Vink (HDK) and keyboardist Joost van den Broek.

Star One toured for Space Metal in 2002, recording filming their show in Rijssen, Netherlands for the live album / DVD release, Live On Earth.