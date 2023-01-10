AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN Teases New Project SUPERSONIC REVOLUTION

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has something new in the works.

Arjen: "Yep… it’s that time again to tease you all a bit, sorry! So here I go being all mysterious and shit. More info soon, happy 2023!"

Ayreon will play live again in Tilburg, Holland at 013 on September 15th, 16th and 17th, 2023, performing the album 01011001 in full. Mastermind Arjen Lucassen has checked in following the announcement of a fifth show, a matinee, on Saturday the 16th.

Arjen: "Wow, I'm blown away! As usual, I was extremely nervous about the ticket sales for this 5th show. And yes… so sorry… I should have had faith in you all from the beginning! Because within no time it was obvious the 5th show would sell out as well. All in all, 15,000 tickets sold before we could say 01011001! Once again proving that you’re the best fans in the world. Now it’s up to us to give you the best show possible and film an amazing Blu-ray for all those who unfortunately can’t be there in person. Thanks once again for the confidence!"

Lucassen recently checked in with the following:

"I’m extremely happy with the singers that we managed to get for the 01011001 shows, what a cast! It’s always a big challenge to enlist all the singers for the live shows so far in advance, because so many of them are mega successful and therefore really busy. So... if your favourite singer isn’t there, PLEASE know that I did the best I could, but some simply aren’t available. Always to their own regret. I’m sure you agree that we have no less than 19 amazing singers here (apart from that hippie-dude), already proud of them!"

The following performers have been confirmed for all shows:

Original 01011001 cast:

Hansi Kürsch

Tom Englund

Daniel Gildenlow

Jonas Renkse

Anneke van Giersbergen

Simone Simons

Wudstik

Marjan Welman

Liselotte Hegt

Maggy Luyten

Phideaux Xavier

Arjen Lucassen (yeah, sorry for that)

Special guests:

Damian Wilson

Brittney Slayes

Michael Mills

John Jaycee Cuijpers

Backing vocals:

Marcela Bovio

Irene Jansen

Jan Willem Ketelaers

Band:

Marcel Coenen - guitar

Timo Somers - guitar

Johan van Stratum - bass

Joost van den Broek - keys

Ed Warby - drums

Ensemble:

Ben Mathot - violin

Jurriaan Westerveld - cello

Jeroen Goossens - woodwinds

