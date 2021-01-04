AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN To Appear On Behind The Music Live Stream

On Friday, January 8 at 3pm CET, FaceCulture will host a Behind The Music live stream with Arjen Lucassen from Ayreon on their YouTube channel. The stream will be in English or Dutch, and viewers can ask questions too. A video invitation can be seen below.

In September 2020, Ayreon released their sprawling and epic studio album, Transitus, via Music Theories Recordings. A music video for "Daniel’s Descent Into Transitus" can be seen below.

Mastermind Arjen Lucassen states: "And finally the official video... the most outrageous mini-movie I ever made! Welcome to the mystical realm of Transitus with Simone Simons as the Angel Of Death, Tommy Karevik as Daniel, Marcela Bovio and Caroline Westendorp as the Furies... and listen to my story!"

The album is available on 2CD, 2LP gatefold red transparent vinyl and a 48-page Earbook which includes 5 discs; 2CD album, 1CD instrumental versions, 1CD guide vocal versions, and a DVD with bonus footage which includes a behind the scenes video, a videoclip, trailer and a 5.1 audio and hi-def stereo mix of the album. The release is accompanied by a 28-page graphic novel which is included in the Earbook as well as the 2LP.

Buy/listen/download the album here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Fatum Horrificum"

A] Graveyard

B] 1884

C] Daniel And Abby

D] Fatum

E] Why?!

F] Guilty

"Daniel’s Descent Into Transitus"

"Listen To My Story"

"Two Worlds Now One"

"Talk Of The Town"

"Old Friend"

"Dumb Piece Of Rock"

"Get Out! Now!"

"Seven Days, Seven Nights"

CD2

"Condemned Without A Trial"

"Daniel’s Funeral"

"Hopelessly Slipping Away"

"This Human Equation"

"Henry’s Plot"

"Message From Beyond"

"Daniel’s Vision"

"She Is Innocent"

"Lavinia’s Confession"

"Inferno"

"Your Story Is Over!"

"Abby In Transitus"

"The Great Beyond"

"Talk Of The Town" lyric video:

"This Human Equation" lyric video:

"Get Out! Now!" lyric video:

"Hopelessly Slipping Away" lyric video: