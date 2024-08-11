AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN Unveils Vinyl LP Version Of SIMONE SIMONS Debut Solo Album (Video)

Epica singer, Simone Simons, will release her debut solo album, Vermillion, on August 23 via Nuclear Blast Records. The album is a collaboration with Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen.

Lucassen has shared the clip below.

"Dear Ayreonauts, here's a silly little video from me showing off the vinyl of the new Simone Simons album that I had the pleasure of working on with her. Vermillion will be out in nearly two weeks, hope you will enjoy!"

Lucassen is no stranger to Simone's soaring operatic voice, one that can stir even a gargoyle’s stone heart to tears. Together they have crafted a sonic universe that befits the influential figure she is. Vermillion emerges as a gargantuan goose-bump generator, a universally touching, stellar tour de force.

Pre-order / pre-save Vermillion here.

Vermillion tracklisting:

"Aeterna"

"In Love We Rust"

"Cradle To The Grave" (feat. Alyssa White-Gluz)

"Fight Or Flight"

"Weight Of My World"

"Vermillion Dreams"

"The Core"

"Dystopia"

"R.E.D."

"Dark Night Of The Soul"

"Aeterna" video:

"In Love We Rust" video

"R.E.D