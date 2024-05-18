AYREON Release "Fate Of Man" Video From 01011001 Live Beneath The Waves CD / Blu-Ray
May 18, 2024, 57 minutes ago
Ayreon performed at 013 in Tilburg, Holland on September 15, 16 and 17, 2023, bringing the album 01011001 to the stage. A live Blu-Ray and CD from the show was released on May 17. Order here, and watch a video for "Fate Of Man", below.
Mastermind Arjen Lucassen comments:
"And here's the final preview video from the last Ayreon Live beneath The Waves DVD/BluRay: 'Fate of Man'. Maybe it's weird to not pick a song from the 01011001 album, but this song really stood out for me... such energy on stage! The band is just amazing as we all know, I'll never know how they manage to play this complicated song with such unflappable ease. And what about these breath-taking vocals from Brittney Slayes? She's unbelievable, right? Let me know if you agree... thanks and enjoy!"
01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves formats:
- Artbook (Webshop only) - 2CD+2DVD + Bluray incl. Behind The Scenes (BTS)
- 3LP - Green vinyl
- 2CD+DVD: Full show on 2CD and DVD
- Blu-ray: Full show + BTS
"The Sixth Extinction" video:
01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves features the following performers:
Original 01011001 cast:
Hansi Kürsch
Tom Englund
Daniel Gildenlow
Jonas Renkse
Anneke van Giersbergen
Simone Simons
Wudstik
Marjan Welman
Liselotte Hegt
Maggy Luyten
Phideaux Xavier
Arjen Lucassen (yeah, sorry for that)
Special guests:
Damian Wilson
Brittney Slayes
Michael Mills
John Jaycee Cuijpers
Backing vocals:
Marcela Bovio
Irene Jansen
Jan Willem Ketelaers
Band:
Marcel Coenen - guitar
Timo Somers - guitar
Johan van Stratum - bass
Joost van den Broek - keys
Ed Warby - drums
Ensemble:
Ben Mathot - violin
Jurriaan Westerveld - cello
Jeroen Goossens - woodwinds