AYREON Release "The Day That The World Breaks Down" Video From Upcoming 01011001 Live Beneath The Waves CD / Blu-Ray
April 3, 2024, an hour ago
Ayreon performed at 013 in Tilburg, Holland on September 15, 16 and 17, 2023, performing the album 01011001 in full. A live Blu-Ray and CD from the show will be released on May 17. Pre-order here, and watch a video for "The Day That The World Breaks Down", below.
Says Arjen Anthony Lucassen: "Finally... here is the second clip from the Live Beneath The Waves DVD/BluRay! I picked the song 'The Day That The World Breaks Down' because it’s one of my favorites and also it features so many of the talented singers. We never thought we could pull off this complicated song in a live setting, but it seems like we did it! Let me know if you agree… enjoy."
01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves formats:
- Artbook (Webshop only) - 2CD+2DVD + Bluray incl. Behind The Scenes (BTS)
- 3LP - Green vinyl
- 2CD+DVD: Full show on 2CD and DVD
- Blu-ray: Full show + BTS
"The Sixth Extinction" video:
01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves features the following performers:
Original 01011001 cast:
Hansi Kürsch
Tom Englund
Daniel Gildenlow
Jonas Renkse
Anneke van Giersbergen
Simone Simons
Wudstik
Marjan Welman
Liselotte Hegt
Maggy Luyten
Phideaux Xavier
Arjen Lucassen (yeah, sorry for that)
Special guests:
Damian Wilson
Brittney Slayes
Michael Mills
John Jaycee Cuijpers
Backing vocals:
Marcela Bovio
Irene Jansen
Jan Willem Ketelaers
Band:
Marcel Coenen - guitar
Timo Somers - guitar
Johan van Stratum - bass
Joost van den Broek - keys
Ed Warby - drums
Ensemble:
Ben Mathot - violin
Jurriaan Westerveld - cello
Jeroen Goossens - woodwinds