AYREON Release "The Day That The World Breaks Down" Video From Upcoming 01011001 Live Beneath The Waves CD / Blu-Ray

Ayreon performed at 013 in Tilburg, Holland on September 15, 16 and 17, 2023, performing the album 01011001 in full. A live Blu-Ray and CD from the show will be released on May 17. Pre-order here, and watch a video for "The Day That The World Breaks Down", below.

Says Arjen Anthony Lucassen: "Finally... here is the second clip from the Live Beneath The Waves DVD/BluRay! I picked the song 'The Day That The World Breaks Down' because it’s one of my favorites and also it features so many of the talented singers. We never thought we could pull off this complicated song in a live setting, but it seems like we did it! Let me know if you agree… enjoy."

01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves formats:

- Artbook (Webshop only) - 2CD+2DVD + Bluray incl. Behind The Scenes (BTS)

- 3LP - Green vinyl

- 2CD+DVD: Full show on 2CD and DVD

- Blu-ray: Full show + BTS

"The Sixth Extinction" video:

01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves features the following performers:

Original 01011001 cast:

Hansi Kürsch

Tom Englund

Daniel Gildenlow

Jonas Renkse

Anneke van Giersbergen

Simone Simons

Wudstik

Marjan Welman

Liselotte Hegt

Maggy Luyten

Phideaux Xavier

Arjen Lucassen (yeah, sorry for that)

Special guests:

Damian Wilson

Brittney Slayes

Michael Mills

John Jaycee Cuijpers

Backing vocals:

Marcela Bovio

Irene Jansen

Jan Willem Ketelaers

Band:

Marcel Coenen - guitar

Timo Somers - guitar

Johan van Stratum - bass

Joost van den Broek - keys

Ed Warby - drums

Ensemble:

Ben Mathot - violin

Jurriaan Westerveld - cello

Jeroen Goossens - woodwinds