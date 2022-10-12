AYREON Streaming "And The Druids Turn To Stone" From Upcoming Universal Migrator Part I & II Remixed And Remastered; Visualizer

Ayreon's Universal Migrator Part I & II will be re-released in various formats on November 18. Pre-order here, and watch a visualizer for "And The Druids Turn To Stone" below.

Says mastermind Arjen Lucassen: "'And the Druids Turn To Stone' is my personal favourite track from the Ayreon Universe live shows. Mainly because of the amazing vocal performance of my talented friend Damian Wilson. I still remember that back when I sent him the demo for this song, he wasn’t totally convinced. Maybe in part because of the dangerously-close-to-Spinal-Tap lyrics about Stonehenge. Haha! But man, he surely elevated this song to great heights, showing off all aspects of his versatile and distinctive voice. In the re-mixed version I tried to make the track sound more transparent and bring every little subtlety to the surface. Hope I succeeded!"

Universal Migrator Pt 1: The Dream Sequencer and Universal Migrator Pt 2: Flight of the Migrator were released initially simultaneously in 2000, following the majestically sprawling hit album Into the Electric Castle two years previously. The Dream Sequencer continues the plot from The Final Experiment (1995), starting in the year 2084 when the final world war wiped out all life on Earth. Flight of the Migrator continues the story of the last living human being, the colonist on Mars and his decision to use the Dream Sequencer machine to travel back to before the universe was formed.

The two albums feature an extravaganza of stunning musicians and vocalists such as Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Edward Reekers (Kayak), Damian Wilson (Headspace/Threshold), Neal Morse (Spock's Beard/Transatlantic/Flying Colors), Russell Allen (Symphony X), Andi Deris (Helloween), Michael Romeo (Symphony X) and many more.

Arjen Lucassen continues his crusade of remixing and remastering his finest work to absolute perfection and Universal Migrator, Pt. I & 2 (2022 Remixed & Remastered) is a stunning addition to his spectacular canon. Thanks to advancements in technologyA, fans can now get the chance to hear the albums through the ears of Lucassen as he intended them.

The hardcover artbook has 56 pages, which include lyrics, liner notes, the newly designed comic by Élan López, and additional pages with Élan's "Process".

Limited Edition 56-page / 5CD / DVD Earbook tracklisting:

CD 1: The Dream Sequencer"

"The Dream Sequencer"

"My House On Mars"

"2084"

"One Small Step"

"The Shooting Company Of Captain Frans B. Cocq"

"Dragon On The Sea"

"Temple Of The Cat"

"Carried By The Wind"

"And The Druids Turn To Stone"

"The First Man On Earth"

"The Dream Sequencer Reprise"

CD 2: Flight of the Migrator

"Chaos"

"Dawn Of A Million Souls"

"Journey On The Waves Of Time"

"To The Quasar"

"Into The Black Hole"

"Through The Wormhole"

"Out Of The White Hole"

"To The Solar System"

"The New Migrator"

CD 3: Bonus & Unreleased

"Into The Black Hole" – Damian Wilson (previously unreleased)

"Journey On The Waves Of Time" – Ian Parry (previously unreleased)

"Out Of The White Hole" – Robert Soeterboek (remix)

"Dawn Of A Million Souls" – Ian Parry (previously unreleased)

"Temple Of The Cat" – Lana Lane (remix)

"Through The Wormhole" – Ian Parry (remix)

"Into The Black Hole" – Lana Lane (previously unreleased)

"Carpe Diem (Chaos)" – 1992 Home Demo (previously released on Ayreonauts Only)

"House On Mars" – Instrumental Primal Version (previously unreleased)

Untitled Instrumental (previously unreleased)

CD4: The Dream Sequencer (Instrumental)

CD5: Flight Of The Migrator (Instrumental)

DVD:

5.1 Surround Mix

"The Shooting Company Of Francis B. Cocq" (Binaural Headphone Mix)

"Into The Black Hole" (Binaural Headphone Mix)

"Into The Black Hole" (Music Video)

Making of the comic feat. Élan López

Limited edition 4LP Box Set contents:

- The Dream Sequencer (2LP on 'Pink Nebula' marble vinyl)

- Flight of the Migrator (2LP on 'Pink Nebula' marble vinyl)

- Bonus DVD (with 5.1 surround audio, binaural headphone mixes, music video and featurette with Élan Lopez)

- Comic book by Élan López

- Sticker sheet

- 1 Double-sided poster

- Box is numbered and limited to 1000 copies