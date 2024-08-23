BABYLON A.D. Release New Single And Video "Sometimes Love Is Hell"

“Sometimes Love Is Hell”, the third single from the new studio album by Babylon A.D., is being released to radio. The second single, and title track, "Rome Wasn't Built In A Day" reached #27 on the Mediabase Classic Rock Chart (#33 Archived) and #3 on the Mediabase Classic Rock Daily Chart. The single saw support from the likes of Alice Cooper on his nationally syndicated radio show Alice's Attic and Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM's Hair Nation. Stations with spins on the single included WDRV (97.1 The Drive) in Chicago, KSAN (107.7 The Bone) in San Francisco, KSLX (100.7) in Phoenix and WCXS (94.7) in Detroit.

Stream "Sometimes Love Is Hell" here, and watch the video below.

Derek Davis, lead singer, discussed the meaning of track: “'Sometimes Love Is Hell' is the universal love story of every man and woman that have ever lived since the days of Adam and Eve. Love alway starts out peaches and cream and then the daily grind of everyday life sets in and the beautiful movie that began with two people joining their souls together slowly becomes a struggle for what they once had. Can you get back to the beginning? Will you make it to the end? How strong is the bond that has been forged? Can you survive the struggle and stay in the fight to be with the one you love Forever? This is what the song is about. It’s every man and woman’s journey of hope, desperation, desire and the truth that, “Sometimes Love Is Hell! But it can be Heaven Too! It’s how bad do you want it!"

Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day is available via Perris Records. Order/purchase the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Wrecking Machine"

"Pain"

"Sometimes Love Is Hell"

"Rome Wasn't Built In A Day"

"Looking For A Heartbeat"

"I Will Never Break Again"

"White Hot Bullet"

"Crashed Into The Sun"

"Face Of GOD"

"Shut Up"

"Super Beast"

"Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day" video:

"Wrecking Machine":





Album details:

Produced, Mixed, Engineered by Derek Davis @ The BADMOFO’s Recording Studio, Pleasanton, CA.

Drums recorded by Gabriel Shepard @ 25th Studios Oakland CA.

Mastered By David Donnelly, DNA Mastering Los Angeles CA.

Photos - Angela Probst - Studio A

Vintage Artwork Concept Design - Derek Davis

Band Members:

Derek Davis - Vocals, Keyboard, Guitar

Ron Freschi - Lead Guitar, Background vocals

John Mattews - Lead Guitar

Craig Pepe - Bass, Background vocals

Dylan Soto - Drums / Background vocals

Background vocals on "I Will Never Break Again" - Lane Borchard

Tour dates:

August

25 - Monster On Mountain - Gatlinburg, TN

September

20 - Feather Falls Casino - Oroville, CA

21 - Horsefest - Newark, CA

October

26 - Vinnie's Bar & Grill - Concord, CA (107.7 Bone Night Out)

September 2025

5-8 - Hard Rock Hell Sleaze Festival at O2 Academy - Leicester, England

About Babylon A.D.:

Formed in 1987, Babylon A.D. hail from the San Francisco Bay Area, CA. Original members, Derek Davis vocalist/songwriter, guitarist's and music writers John Mathews and Ron Freschi drummer James Pacheco and bassist Rob Reid met in high school before they began playing together as "The Persuaders" making a name for themselves with their powerful live performances and catchy songwriting skills becoming one of the top drawing original Hard Rock bands in the Northern CA.

In 1989 the band changed their name to "Babylon A.D." and caught the attention of Arista Records President and industry music mogul “Clive Davis”, who signed them at a live showcase in Los Angeles thanks to their impressive three song demo and a home made video. John Mattews departed the band and was replaced by another high school friend Dan De La Rosa just before their self-titled album Babylon A.D. was released in 1990. The album included their hard rock classic hits "Bang Go The Bells”, “Hammer Swings Down” and “The Kid Goes Wild”, which featured Screaming "Sam Kinison" and was the trailer song and promotional video for Orion Pictures (Robo Cop 2). The band scored three #1 songs at Metal Radio and reached Gold status on their first release, which spent 38 weeks on the Billboard top 200, peaking at # 46. Their sophomore eﬀort (Nothing Sacred) was produced by the legendary "Tom Werman" and released in 1992, it produced two more top-ten metal rockers. “Bad Blood” and “So Savage the Heart”. Constant touring throughout the early 1990s and several MTV videos made them one of hard rock fans favorite bands.

In 1999 the band and released Live In Your Face on Apocalypse Records, a compilation of live tracks recorded at various cities’ across America. Their next release American Blitzkrieg soon followed in 2002 and both records were well received by critics and fans alike. In 2008 the band released Babylon A.D. In The Beginning on Perris Records, a compilation of songs from the original demo tapes that secured them their recording contract with Arista Records.

After a long hiatus the band started playing and recording again in 2014. Touring across the States and Europe releasing the four song EP Lost Sessions. in 2018 John Matthews rejoined the group and the band signed with Frontiers Records for their forth studio release Revelation Highway. Four singles/ videos and more touring followed through the beginning of 2020. In 2022 original members James Pacheco and Robb Reid left the band for other pursuits remaining connected to the bands legacy and part of a brotherhood of friendship that has lasted for over 30 years!

Present Day...

Fast forward to 2023, Babylon A.D. announced new members Craig Pepe (bass) and Dylan Soto (drums) and a new live concert album Live Lightning from Perris Records. The new album included their top-ten rock-radio classic hits from their debut album as well as songs from “Nothing Sacred”, “American Blitzkrieg”, and “Revelation Highway”.

As 2024 begins the band is set to release their fifth studio album on Perris Records titled Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day on May 17. The 11 track album is classic Babylon A.D. firing on all cylinders, showcasing great songwriting talent, performances and the hard rock sound the band is known for. New videos and singles are coming and the band is currently booking and playing select live shows across the states in support of the new album.